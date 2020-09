According to Spanish media outlet, Expansión







The change will reflect a rather similar forecast by the European Commission, which sees the Spanish economy contracting by 10.9% this year.

The Spanish government's current forecast is for a 9.2% drop in economic output for 2020, with the Bank of Spain having released a more pessimistic outlook of a decline between 10.5% and 12.6% two weeks ago.