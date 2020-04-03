Spain reports 117,710 total coronavirus cases, up by 7,472 cases from yesterday

That is roughly a 7% increase in the number of cases





The same goes for the amount of cases being reported, as it is more than 7,000 cases still.





31 March: 94,417 cases (+9,222 / +11%)

1 April: 102,136 cases (+7,719 / +8%)

2 April: 110,238 cases (+8,102 / +8%)

3 April: 117,710 cases (+7,472 / +7%) ForexLive



Meanwhile, Spain confirms another 932 deaths from the virus and that brings the overall tally to 10,935 persons as of today. The good news is that at least the death rate has declined for the first time in four days but it is still an unsettling number.