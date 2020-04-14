Spain reports 3,045 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours

Another 567 deaths related to the virus have been reported as well

If the German figures are anything to go by, the fall in the number of confirmed cases in Spain could also very well be due to the lack of testing during the Easter break.





Hence, we can't really draw much conclusions from the numbers over the past few days and we'll have to see how things go in the coming days for a better overview.





The additional 3,045 cases reported sees the total stand at 172,541 cases. Meanwhile, the total deaths is now at 18,056 persons as of the latest update above.



