Spain reports 4,635 new coronavirus cases, the most in nearly a week

That brings the total confirmed cases to 213,024

Despite more than a month of lockdown measures, Spain is still reporting quite a consistent increase in the number of daily cases as the raw figure remains in the thousands.





Granted this is also likely due to an increase in testing capacity but the sheer volume is staggering. Another 440 deaths were also reported as of today's update, bringing the total on that front to 22,157 persons in the country.





The bright spot is that there is an estimate of 89,250 persons to have recovered from the infection. But the amount of positive tests still popping up is a bit worrisome considering that they have relaxed restrictions for hundreds of thousands of people in the past week.





You can check out Spain and other countries' coronavirus data here



