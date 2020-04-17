Spain reports 5,252 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, highest in a week

Subscription Confirmed!
AUD/JPY tests key near-term support as risk momentum called into question
EUR/USD falls to session low as dollar erases earlier losses on the day
WTI crude hits the skids in drop below $19
Cable price action continues to center around key hourly moving averages
AUD/USD eases below key near-term level despite firmer risk appetite
Central Banks
ECB's Weidmann: ECB will continue to play its role in helping the economy
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0718 (vs. yesterday at 7.0714)
Fed's Kashkari says staged approach to reopening the US economy makes sense
BoC's Wilkins says Bank to buy 1-5 year corporate Bonds (as part of QE)
BoC's Poloz - Bank would have cut interest rates anyway due to oil shock