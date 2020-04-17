Spain reports 5,252 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, highest in a week

That brings the total number of cases to 188,068





It is hard to draw much conclusions from the rise in recent days as it comes after the drop during the Easter break, so this could be making up for the lack of testing then.





The latest daily death toll from the source isn't immediately made available but most coronavirus counters have the figure pinned around 19,500.





In any case, the increase in the case count isn't much of an encouraging development as the country took its first steps to reopen the economy earlier this week. But amid the figures, there have been almost 74,800 cases of recoveries in Spain as of yesterday.

