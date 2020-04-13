Spain reports lowest daily coronavirus case rise since 20 March

Spain sees 3,477 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The latest update sees the daily increase at its lowest figure since 20 March, with the total now sitting at 169,496 confirmed cases. Another 517 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17,489 persons.





As of the latest update this morning, there are 64,727 patients who have recovered from the coronavirus in Spain. All of this adds to the better news from Germany earlier but let's see how the situation plays out in the coming days after the Easter break.



