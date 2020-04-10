Spain reports lowest daily coronavirus deaths since 24 March

Spain reports 605 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours

That brings the total number of deaths from the virus to 15,843 persons. Meanwhile, the number of new cases also fell further to 4,576 cases - bringing the total to 157,022 cases.





The good news is that the curve is starting to show further signs of flattening. However, the case load still being in the thousands is rather disconcerting considering that we're almost a month into the lockdown in the country.





The current lockdown has been extended to 26 April but reports over the past day suggests that the measures could be further extended by another two weeks into May.



