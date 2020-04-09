Spain sees daily new coronavirus cases, deaths decline over the past 24 hours

Further moderation in the virus trajectory in Spain

The good news is that the figures are less than what it was yesterday, but the raw figure in the case count remains worrying with another 5,756 new cases reported. That brings the total to 152,446 cases with the death count rising by 683 to 15,238 persons in total.

