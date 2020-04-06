Spain sees fourth straight drop in daily coronavirus cases, deaths

The good news is that the situation is moderating further in Spain

In terms of new virus cases, the 4,273 reported over the last 24 hours is the lowest since 22 March. That brings the overall tally to 135,032 confirmed cases.





Meanwhile, virus deaths are also on the decline with 637 deaths reported today - bringing the total tally on that front to 13,055 persons in the country.





The only negative take is that the raw figure in terms of cases remains in the thousands and that requires further flattening before containment measures can be eased.



