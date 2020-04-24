Spain sees highest jump in daily virus cases in nearly three weeks, but deaths fall to lowest in a week

Spain reports another 6,740 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours

As you can see, even the case count doesn't make much sense and the deaths reported being "the lowest in nearly five weeks" is a little off base when you tie it back with the data that the Spanish health ministry has been reporting here





Those are the same numbers that I use in the table above and even the daily count shows that it isn't even the lowest this month since the number of deaths reported on 17 April was 348 persons, which is lower than the latest figure of 367 persons.





In any case, let's look past the headline and focus on the numbers instead.





The jump in the cases is a bit concerning but perhaps it shows that more testing is being done. The 6,740 new cases reported is the highest since 4 April.





However, if this relates to there being more hot spots due to the reopening of the economy, that may be a problem in the near future. For now, let's see how the trend develops.





