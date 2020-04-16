Spain sees highest daily coronavirus case count in a week

Spain reports 5,183 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours

If anything, this shows that the drop in the count during the Easter break could largely be due to the lack of testing during the holiday period.





The jump today sees the total confirmed cases rise to 182,816. Meanwhile, another 551 deaths were reported and that brings the total on that front to 19,130 persons.





Among the confirmed cases, an estimated 74,797 persons have recovered from the disease.





The case count today is a bit unsettling as even with lockdown measures in place for a month, Spain is still reporting thousands of cases a day. It'll be interesting to see if or how this all changes as the country relaxed restrictions on going back to work this week.



