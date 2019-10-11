Spain September final CPI 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m prelim

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 11 October 2019





Final CPI +0.1% vs +0.1% y/y prelim

Final HICP +0.4% vs +0.4% m/m prelim

Final HICP +0.2% vs +0.2% y/y prelim

Core CPI +1.0% vs +0.9% y/y expected

Prior +0.9%

No changes to the initial estimates as headline inflation is seen falling towards near flat levels. However, the bright side in all of this is that core inflation seems to be holding up still and that may present some relative comfort in terms of the outlook.



