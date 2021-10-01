Spain September manufacturing PMI 58.1 vs 58.2 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 1 October 2021





Prior 59.5





"Spain's manufacturing sector continues to expand strongly, registering another month of historically marked gains in output and new orders as demand strength in domestic and international markets is maintained.



"However, growth is clearly being restrained by severe and ongoing supply-side delays, which show little sign of dissipating. This in part reflects strong buying activity, buoyed in part by rational efforts to bolster stocks and mitigate the very challenges that firms are actually trying to overcome.



"The impact continues to be clearly seen in prices data, with cost inflation accelerating back towards record levels and firms more than willing to take advantage of strong sales demand to raise their own charges accordingly."





Another month of solid expansion but the growth momentum is slowing down further, as the pace of increase in output and new orders eased last month. Supply bottlenecks and capacity constraints continue to pose major problems. Markit notes that: