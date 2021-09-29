Spain September preliminary CPI +4.0% vs +3.5% y/y expected

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 29 September 2021

Prior +3.3%

HICP +4.0% vs +3.6% y/y expected

Prior +3.3%









Spanish consumer inflation hits its highest since September 2008 from an annual change, as price pressures continue to run rampant in the euro area economy. The latest energy crisis development isn't going to soothe the situation here as we head towards winter and that will heap further pressure on the ECB to react in one way or another.