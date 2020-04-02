Spain coronavirus deaths surpasses 10,000 persons

The news from Spain is still very unsettling

The total number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 950 persons. This marks the deadliest day of the outbreak in Spain, surpassing the 864 deaths reported yesterday. The total number of deaths related to the virus now climbs to 10,003 persons.





As for the number of cases, it has risen by another ~8% to 110,238 cases from the 102,136 cases reported yesterday. Again, the only positive news is that the case figures are in the single digit percentage but the raw figure remains in the thousands.



