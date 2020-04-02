Spanish jobless claims rise by most on record in March

Spain saw jobless claims rise by 302,265 in March

The figure also dwarfs the near 200k claims during the 08-09 financial crisis, as we are seeing a record hit to the labour market everywhere around the world.





The Spanish social security data reportedly estimates that 898,822 workers lost their jobs since the lockdown measures in the country began on 12 March - so even the figure above is a bit of an understatement when you look at the situation on the ground.





Coming up later in the day, we will have the US weekly initial jobless claims for last week where we will be observing yet another historic number in the millions again.



