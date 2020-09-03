Spanish labour minister says furlough scheme to be extended for 'as long as necessary'

Comments by Spanish labour minister, Yolanda Díaz

The scheme is due to end on 30 September but there have been hints that they will extend it for longer, with previous reports suggesting that it may be until the end of the year.





But a report from La Vanguardia newspaper today suggested that it may be extended until a coronavirus vaccine is found. Though Díaz did not specifically say that in an interview with IB3 radio station, instead emphasising that it will be for 'as long as necessary'.

For some context, the scheme sees the state pay about 70% of the salaries of furloughed staff although the number of workers receiving such aid has dropped to around 620,000 from a peak of more than 3 million back in April.



