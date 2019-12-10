Speaker of House Pelosi to hold press conference on USMCA

Is expected that the USMCA is coming to an end

Speaker of the House Pelosi is expected to hold a press conference now on the USMCA. The expectations is that the haggling over the deal is over. There are reports that USTR Lighthizer is on his way to Mexico for a signing there (which is interesting that they are going there).





Also interesting, is that within the same hour, Speaker of the House Pelosi announced impeachment charges against Pres. Trump and the end of the USMCA trade negotiations finally.







Pres. Trump tweets this morning are as expected:











