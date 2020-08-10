Speaking of JOLTs.... Big 10 and Pac 12 look like they will cancel fall football tomorrow
The other conferences are on the fence
Talk about a JOLT, American college football is a big deal in the US and Dan Patrick is reporting that the Big Ten and PAC-12 conferences will cancel their fall football seasons tomorrow. I would think they would look to play in the spring.
The ACC and Big 12 are on the fence, while the SEC (the largest and strongest conference) are trying to get teams to join them for a season.
No word from the NFL yet. They are still looking to play.
If it goes through, it will be another blow to the economy in 2020. Tons of money is spent each Saturday by fans going to games and bars and restaurants, not to mention all the gear that is sold for such events. Needless to say the workers who work events will be doing those jobs this calendar year. No wonder the dollar got hit....;)