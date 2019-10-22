Spokesperson: UK PM Johnson's next step is to have conversation with EU leaders
He has indicated that he will suggest not extending the Oct 31 date
A PM spokesperson out saying that the UK PM Johnson's next step is to have conversations with EU leaders. He has indicated that he will suggest that they don't extend the October 31 date, but given the votes, what choices does he have.
Headline comes out now that
- UK government is not ruling out seeking out short Brexit delay
How that is obtained is part of the choreography of the dance (or so it seems).