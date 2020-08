Gold rises to an all time high







Gold prices hit $2000 for the first time, in a $23 rally today. Gold was lower at the start of North American trading but quickly turned around and has shot higher here.





It's a historic day.People have been talking about $2000 gold for over a decade.









I was really impressed with the resilience earlier today and evidently that thinking percolated. I've been a gold bull for a long time and it's nice to see.