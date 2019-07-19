Standard Chartered accused of $57B in Iran deals by whistleblowers
UK bank accused of working with Iran
The FT, citing whistleblowers, says Standard Chartered is accused of handling $56.8B in transactions with Iran. That's far more than was alleged in a settlement for a $1.1B fine paid by the bank in April.
In a response, Stan Chart said:
"The US authorities have been aware of these claims for several years and have not seen fit to join this suit or include the claims as part of our resolution of historical sanctions compliance issues in April of this year," it said, adding: "We will defend ourselves vigorously."