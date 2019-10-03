Standard Chartered say to expect a sharp slow down in China GDP

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Standard Chartered China's nowcasting model has economic growth at 5.7% y/y in July/August (that's from 6.2% in Q2)

Citing:
  • Industrial production growth averaged only 4.6% y/y in July and August (5.6% for Q2)
  • reflects lower demand and destocking by firms due to falling profits
  • retail sales growth dragged down by the normalisation of car sales
  • fixed asset investment growth also slowed from Q2
  • weaker manufacturing investment
  • trade tensions continue to weigh 
  • expect the contribution of net exports to GDP growth to decline in H2 of 2019
Stan Chart say growth to have improved modestly in September
  • Early indicators suggest that production activity may have picked up
  • Infrastructure investment likely continued to recover
  • drag from car sales likely eased
"We expect counter-cyclical measures to shore up the economy, with a focus on accelerating rural consumer spending, old town renovation, and construction of logistics and information technology networks."



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose