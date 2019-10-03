Standard Chartered say to expect a sharp slow down in China GDP

Standard Chartered China's nowcasting model has economic growth at 5.7% y/y in July/August (that's from 6.2% in Q2)

Citing:

Industrial production growth averaged only 4.6% y/y in July and August (5.6% for Q2)

reflects lower demand and destocking by firms due to falling profits

retail sales growth dragged down by the normalisation of car sales

fixed asset investment growth also slowed from Q2

weaker manufacturing investment

trade tensions continue to weigh

expect the contribution of net exports to GDP growth to decline in H2 of 2019

Stan Chart say growth to have improved modestly in September

Early indicators suggest that production activity may have picked up

Infrastructure investment likely continued to recover

drag from car sales likely eased

"We expect counter-cyclical measures to shore up the economy, with a focus on accelerating rural consumer spending, old town renovation, and construction of logistics and information technology networks."













