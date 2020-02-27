Standard Chartered says coronavirus consequences unpredictable

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The firm is buying back 500m of shares, announced as part of their year end 2019 results.

  • On the virus outbreak - say the outbreak has unpredictable human and economic consequences 




ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose