Standard Chartered says regardless of who wins the US election strains with China to remain

Comments from the CEO of the bank on, net he is just a little bit more optimistic, but not much:

Even if Biden wins by an overwhelming margin, the US is likely to remain "relatively hostile" to China

a second Trump term would be "problematic"

"I would not expect things to go back to pre-Trump times, but I could imagine a reconciliation that would allow business to carry on, not dissimilar to the way it is now,"

The report is via the South China Morning Post, link here if you'd like more.





I've posted before that if Biden wins the actions Trump has taken on China will not be wound back much, if at all.



