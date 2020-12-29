Standout day for Japanese stocks as Nikkei 225 breaches key milestone

Nikkei 225 breaks above 27,000 for the first time since 1991





The Nikkei closed higher by a stunning 2.7% today before the final day of trading tomorrow and while window dressing may be part of a factor, the jump today breaks the consolidation period since the pause after the November rally.











The breach above 27,000 saw price climb to its highest levels since August 1990 and with the BOJ still insisting that ETF purchases are the way forward, it is tough to argue against further upside momentum looking out into next year as a whole.

The late rally into the year-end in the equities space is turning into a bit of a precursor for next year as we're seeing stocks get a sort of head start amid thinner liquidity conditions in trading this week.