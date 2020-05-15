Stanley Druckenmiller's most recent talk with the Economic Club of NY - video

Stanley Druckenmiller, Chairman & CEO, Duquesne Family Office LLC, discusses his view on market strategies

from 1988 to 2000 he was a managing director at Soros Fund Management



To set the scene …

Hindsight's wonderful but despite what looks like a very strange reaction to the events of the last 12 months it's actually very consistent with market history

(ps. the audio quality is not great, but there is an option on YouTube to follow along with the transcript which may be helpful)





Begins at 3:45 (Druck begins at 4:27)







