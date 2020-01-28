Starbucks EPS $0.79 versus $0.76 estimate

Revenues of $7.1 billion in line $7.1 billion estimate

Starbucks earnings-per-share $0.79 versus $0.76 estimate



Starbucks fiscal year 2020 guidance is unchanged excluding coronavirus impact



Starbucks close over half of their stores in China over the virus.

Store closes are expected to be temporary but to materially affect results



Starbucks shares are trading above and below unchanged in up and down trading.







In other earnings news, Stryker reported earnings as well:



EPS $2.49 versus estimate of $2.45

net sales $4.1 billion versus estimate of $4.11 billion



Stryker sees 2020 organic revenues of +6.5% to 7.5%



1st quarter estimated adjusted earnings-per-share $2.05 to 2000 $0.10 versus estimates of $2.05



Stryker sees 2020 adjusted earnings-per-share of $9-$9 and $0.20 versus estimate of $9.04





