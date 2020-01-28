Starbucks EPS $0.79 versus $0.76 estimate
- Starbucks earnings-per-share $0.79 versus $0.76 estimate
- revenues $7.1 billion in line with the $7.1 billion estimate
- Starbucks fiscal year 2020 guidance is unchanged excluding coronavirus impact
- Starbucks close over half of their stores in China over the virus.
- Store closes are expected to be temporary but to materially affect results
- Starbucks shares are trading above and below unchanged in up and down trading.
In other earnings news, Stryker reported earnings as well:
- EPS $2.49 versus estimate of $2.45
- net sales $4.1 billion versus estimate of $4.11 billion
- Stryker sees 2020 organic revenues of +6.5% to 7.5%
- 1st quarter estimated adjusted earnings-per-share $2.05 to 2000 $0.10 versus estimates of $2.05
- Stryker sees 2020 adjusted earnings-per-share of $9-$9 and $0.20 versus estimate of $9.04