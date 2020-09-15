Starbucks sales continue comeback but the pace slows

Coffee chain offers sales update

At a JPMorgan conference, Starbucks revealed that US comp sales were down 11% in August. That's a continued sign of improvement as the pandemic continued, even with high case rates in parts of the country in Aug.





In China, sales are now unchanged versus a year ago compared to -10% in July.





Nationally, JPMorgan's US card spending trackers have also climbed in September so there is likely some more good news in the pipeline:



