State Dept: Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq to be designated as foreign terrorist organization
Another aggressive move
The State Dept calls the group a proxy of Iran. The group was trained and funded by Iran's Quds Force but was brought into Iraq's defense forces in 2018.
They fought at times against ISIS but, like everything in the Middle East, it's complicated. They have also claimed responsibility for many attacks against US and US coalition forces.
Here's the wikipedia page for the group, which could have 10,000 members.