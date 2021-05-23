State-sponsored aeroplane hijacking over Belarus - EU, Germany express concerns
Belarus sent an airforce Mig-29 fighter jet to intercept a European jetliner (a Ryanair flight), forcing it to perform an emergency landing in Minsk
- Belarus said it was due to a bomb threat
- Once the plane landed an opposition blogger critical of Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko was arrested and detained
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, says those responsible must sanctioned. Sanctions will be discussed on Monday.
Services on budget airlines now include accommodation and three meals a day for the rest of your life.