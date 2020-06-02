Stay at home stock theme to remain?

Buy Netflix and chill?





During the COVID-19 theme there has been a continued limitation in what people can do. Watch TV, buying food, go for some exercise, communicating via zoom and a spot of DIY have all been the main themes. These have resulted in the rise of the so-called 'stay at home' stocks chosen by SocGen strategists which grow in the new 'home, work ,and play' categories: food delivery, online entertainment, communication, and household products'.





Stay at home portfolio heads positive





This 'stay at home' portfolio is currently up 26% from its March 12 low compared to a 19% rise in the Stoxx 600 as a whole. According to Bloomberg the 'stay at home' portfolio was only 1 percentage point away from breaking into positive territory for the year even though the broader market is still down 16%.





How quickly will behaviour change?

Investors are not expecting a huge behaviour change even though lockdown measures begin to ease across Europe. Yesterday the lifting of more restrictions was announced from Netherlands and the UK as well as Greece allowing visitors form more nations to visit the country from June 15.