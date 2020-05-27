Stay short GBP/JPY - MUFG

MUFG Research maintains a short GBP/JPY exposure and doesn't expect further GBP rally from current levels.

"After yesterday's price action we can certainly see this trade view hasn't got off to the greatest of starts. While the pound was buoyant at the start of the day, the comments from BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane certainly helped fuel further buying. The risk of short GBP here is that it does look a crowded trade - momentum has been negative for some time - the IMM leveraged speculative data has dropped from the largest long position since 2018 to a net short position. But we don't read too much into Haldane's comments. By stating "reviewing is not the same as doing" is not surprising to us. An imminent move to negative rates was never likely," MUFG notes.

"However, the door has been opened to the prospect of negative rates given the BoE clearly before has explicitly ruled out negative rates. The Dec 2020 3mth future has rallied around 10bps in part on negative rates speculation - that to us is reasonable and we do not see Haldane's comments yesterday as a signal of a reversal of the negative rate speculation. So we would be surprised to see a notable further rally for GBP from current levels," MUFG adds.

