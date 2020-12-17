Staying bearish USD after Fed; EUR/USD eyes 1.2375 - Citi
Citi on EUR/USD
Citi maintains a bearish USD bias and a bullish EUR/USD bias into year-end.
"We stay bearish USD. The FOMC did not rock the boat yesterday, and played out very much in line with our expectations, with the key message continued, forceful stimulus, even without new dovish impulses," Citi notes.
"CitiFX Technicals notes that the pair closed above a good horizontal
resistance level at 1.2178 and is trading at a new trend high. We
expect at least a move towards 1.2375 (measured move) by year end and
possibly and extension towards 1.25 as we saw in January 2018 after the
September 2017 high gave away," Citi adds.