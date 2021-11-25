Steady and quiet tones so far in European morning trade

Dollar mixed, equities keep a little higher

Not a whole lot going on as the market starts to get in sync with the Thanksgiving holiday, with major currencies trading more mixed against the dollar while European equities are seeing slight gains across the board for now.





European indices are up roughly 0.3% to 0.5% as stocks look to find some footing after some sluggishness seen over the past few days.





Meanwhile, the dollar is still trading a little lower against the euro but nothing notable with EUR/USD sitting at around 1.1220 still on the session.





Elsewhere, the greenback is pushing light gains against the antipodeans with AUD/USD inching towards its end-September lows below 0.7200:









And NZD/USD is grinding to fresh three-month lows at the moment as price creeps towards 0.6850 and below the end-September low of 0.6860:



