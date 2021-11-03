Steady as she goes as we get things underway in Europe

FX sees little change overall

The aussie and kiwi are holding light gains but they aren't anything that stands out all too much as we look to get things going on the session.





The ranges so far today exemplifies the lack of urgency in the market for now.









AUD/USD is up a touch to 0.7445 but sellers are still holding near-term control after yesterday's slide from 0.7500 post-RBA. Meanwhile, EUR/USD is keeping within a 12 pips range on the day below 1.1600 as buyers and sellers show little poise still.





It's all about the Fed today so I wouldn't expect much significant action to take place in the build up to that. Equities are looking tepid ahead of the European cash market open while movement in bonds are also relatively light, all things considered. 2-year Treasury yields are flat close to 0.46% while 10-year yields are down slightly to below 1.54%.