Steady as she goes to start European morning trade

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Not a whole lot going on so far on the day

European indices are mixed but little changed for the most part as risk sentiment is keeping more tentative ahead of the US non-farm payrolls release later in the day.

The dollar is steadier in the major currencies space but changes are minimal with the aussie being the slight laggard, but not by a whole lot. Other dollar pairs are showing less than 10 pips change since the close yesterday, so that tells more of the story.

FX
That said, the bond market is seeing some interesting moves since overnight as yields climb higher going into the key risk event later today.

10-year Treasury yields are up 2.5 bps to 1.24% today after seeing a continued bounce off the July low earlier in the week:

USGG10YR

