Sterling sailed through the lockdown news and that was a tell

Cable up 125 pips on the day





If locking down the economy for a month can't hurt a currency, what can?





The lockdown news hurt GBP at the open yesterday but it found its footing and finished the day flat. That was in large part due to a positive report on Brexit negotiations.





For me, the market reaction to the lockdown is absolutely telling. If there were sellers, they should have pounced on that. Instead, they couldn't push it lower. Now we're seeing the results and there's a huge three-candle reversal on the chart. The area near 1.2850 also held as support.



