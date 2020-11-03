Sterling slips after report says hangups on fisheries remain

Can we have one day without Brexit drama?

Reminder: The Brexit vote took place before the last US election. This sage will never end.





GBP/USD has slipped back to 1.3050 from a high of 1.3079 shortly before the report. It's still up 130 pips on the day.







Michel Barnier is set to report on Wednesday that close to two weeks of intensified Brexit talks have yielded progress in crafting a trade treaty with the UK but no breakthroughs on the main sticking points...

Crucially, the EU and UK have so far been unable to bridge gaps on the question of EU fishing rights in British waters and on rules limiting state aid to companies. "We have not yet found a solution on fisheries," the commission spokesperson said. An EU diplomat with knowledge of the talks said that both sides were still "a long way apart".





