Sterling slips as we wait for signs from Brexit negotiations

Cable down 50 pips





Cable is down a half-cent today at 1.3330. There was a bit of a curious rally late yesterday on fixing demand and USD softness and this erases that.





Looking at the chart, that trendline is in play and 1.34 is offering resistance. This is a natural spot for a pause as we wait for a clear signal on Brexit.





For me, that signal will be whether Barnier goes to London. He's awaiting a negative covid test and then will decide whether there is a reasonable prospect for a deal. That's going to require some movements from both sides.





I'd put the odds of him going at 80% but if the headline hits in a thin market later today, it could still spark a reasonable-sized move. If he doesn't go, it will be a big sell signal because the market is increasingly betting on a deal.





