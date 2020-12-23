Sterling surges on report that Brexit deal "pretty much there"

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Cable jumps to the upside

The initial headlines in the latest Brexit story buried the main news. Further into the report, Reuters cites an unnamed EU diplomat who says:

"It seems the deal is pretty much there. It's a matter of announcing it today or tomorrow."
Cable has rallied to 1.3466 from 1.3410 on this.

Cable jumps to the upside
Other sources continue to harp on differences in fisheries but I just can't imagine that a trade deal between two of the largest economies in the world is going to fall apart over $40m of fish.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose