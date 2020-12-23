Sterling surges on report that Brexit deal "pretty much there"
Cable jumps to the upside
The initial headlines in the latest Brexit story buried the main news. Further into the report, Reuters cites an unnamed EU diplomat who says:
"It seems the deal is pretty much there. It's a matter of announcing it today or tomorrow."
Cable has rallied to 1.3466 from 1.3410 on this.
Other sources continue to harp on differences in fisheries but I just can't imagine that a trade deal between two of the largest economies in the world is going to fall apart over $40m of fish.