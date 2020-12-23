Sterling surges on report that Brexit deal "pretty much there"

Cable jumps to the upside

"It seems the deal is pretty much there. It's a matter of announcing it today or tomorrow."

Other sources continue to harp on differences in fisheries but I just can't imagine that a trade deal between two of the largest economies in the world is going to fall apart over $40m of fish.





