Sterling worries aren't over yet just yet today

The Queen's speech is due shortly but the debate on that begins later today









The whole thing is but a charade and the real risk for the pound is whether or not Boris Johnson can even get support for the bills that will be proposed. There's even no guarantee that the Queen's speech itself would be approved by parliament.





That adds to risks of a potential general election and may yet weigh on the pound later on in the day. The parliamentary agenda sets out lawmakers to debate the Queen's speech starting from 1330 GMT so just be wary of that.







ForexLive

In the mean time, Brexit talks are continuing in Brussels so just be mindful of any potential headlines that could come as well in that regard.

The government's policies on immigration, healthcare, infrastructure and the environment will be set out by the Queen's speech today, which is due at the bottom of the hour.