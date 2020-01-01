Stick this in your diary - China NPC will set the GDP target for 2020

In early March China's National People's Congress will convene for the country's parliament.

A key announcement at the annual NPC is the year's economic growth target. We have already had an inkling of what it'll be, around 6%.

There will be more from the NPC, it goes on for about 2 weeks:
  • in addition to GDP there will be targets announced for CPI inflation, fiscal deficits and also announcements and details on policy plans. 
  • there will be a plethora of news conferences on the sidelines 


