Still expecting a Brexit deal; GBP/CHF a buy here for a move towards 1.2680 - Credit Agricole
Fortune favors the bold
Credit Agricole CIB Research likes long GBP/CHF exposure around current levels targeting a move towards 1.2680.
"Our central case remains that a 'bare-bones' free trade agreement (FTA) will be reached between the UK and the EU before the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December," CACIB notes.,
"At present, GBP/CHF is looking very undervalued relative to a longterm fair value of 1.3000,
which assumes a trade deal between the UK and the EU. We further note
that current levels in GBP/CHF offer attractive levels for market longs
given that FX spot is trading below its short-term fair value of
1.2050," CACIB adds.