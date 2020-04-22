Still no information out of North Korea about Kim Jong Un - Trump says "Good luck!"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Yesterday we had varying reports on the health of NK leader Kim, from he is recuperating to he is brain dead.

Read from the bottom up for the chronological order:

US President Trump earlier:
  • "I can only say this, I wish him well"
  • "Good luck."
North Korea leader Kim, Jong Un




