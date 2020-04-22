Still no information out of North Korea about Kim Jong Un - Trump says "Good luck!"
Yesterday we had varying reports on the health of NK leader Kim, from he is recuperating to he is brain dead.
Read from the bottom up for the chronological order:
- 5.China source weighs in - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is not believed to be seriously ill
- 4.South Korean government says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is not seriously ill
- 3.USD and yen gaining as reports of Kim Jong Un's 'grave danger' to health spread
- 2.US media report North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is brain dead
- 1.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure
US President Trump earlier:
- "I can only say this, I wish him well"
- "Good luck."