Still to come - US House votes on infrastructure (after 10pm local time)
US Lower House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she is still working towards reaching an agreement around the circa $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.
Pelosi had earlier indicated that there will be a vote Thursday evening, after 9pm Washington time. That's now 10pm (which is 0300 GMT).
- "We're on a path to win the vote"
- "I don't want to even consider any options other than that."
If the bill does pass it faces a much harder time in the upper house. Its not even close to passing into law.
Brighter news for the US was: