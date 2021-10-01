Still to come - US House votes on infrastructure (after 10pm local time)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Lower House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she is still working towards reaching an agreement around the circa  $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

Pelosi had earlier indicated that there will be a vote Thursday evening, after 9pm Washington time. That's now 10pm (which is 0300 GMT). 
  • "We're on a path to win the vote" 
  • "I don't want to even consider any options other than that."
If the bill does pass it faces a much harder time in the upper house. Its not even close to passing into law. 

Brighter news for the US was:

