Still to come - US President Trump planning an address to the nation over Iranian attack
Read from the bottom up for the chronology on the missile/rocket attacks:
- US official saying there are no US casualties at this time - (CNN?)
- There are reports of US casualties after the Iranian attacks
- Pentagon confirms more than a dozen ballistic missiles were launched from Iran at US bases
- Pentagon statement - its clear these missiles were launched from Iran
- These recent tweets from Trump loom large
- The next critical thing to watch for are report on what US casualties there are
- US President Trump briefed on the attacks, now meeting with National Security team
- White House says Trump has been briefed on Iraq, is monitoring
- US official confirms missiles been fired from inside Iran at multiple US military facilities in Iraq
- Is this it? Are the US and Iran at war?
- If these rocket attack reports are true, this is a major escalation
- Further reports on that rocket attack on Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq
- (Rumour) Another report of rocket attack in Iraq - on Al-Asad airbase
- Another rocket attack rumour on US forces in Iraq