Japan stimulus package should include mix of steps such as cash handouts, coupons - official
Comments by a Japanese senior LDP official on the matter
- Stimulus package should include measures that give direct boost to consumption
- Supplementary budget must be compiled in time
- So that necessary action can be taken before the May Golden Week holiday
The worry for Japanese officials now is that their fiscal stimulus aid will see little real transmission into boosting consumption, as citizens may just keep the cash and put it into their savings - hence, coupons being offered instead.