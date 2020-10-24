Stock earnings calendar moves into the big names this week.

Lots of high profile names to announce earnings this week

The earnings calendar for the week will ignite with a broad range of some of the biggest of the big names. On Thursday alone we get all the FAANGs sans Netflix (which disappointed with their subscriber numbers this week), but Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google is quite a lineup (and it is joined by Starbucks as well). Boom!





Below is a rundown of the weekly releases.





Monday:

SAP

Hasbro

Twillio Tuesday:

Merck

3M

Pfizer

Caterpillar

Microsoft

AMD Wednesday:

UPS

GE

Boeing

Amgen

Ford Thursday:

Comcast

Alphabet

Amazon

Facebook

Apple

Starbucks Friday: