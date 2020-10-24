Stock earnings calendar moves into the big names this week.
Lots of high profile names to announce earnings this week
The earnings calendar for the week will ignite with a broad range of some of the biggest of the big names. On Thursday alone we get all the FAANGs sans Netflix (which disappointed with their subscriber numbers this week), but Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google is quite a lineup (and it is joined by Starbucks as well). Boom!
Below is a rundown of the weekly releases.
Monday:
- SAP
- Hasbro
- Twillio
Tuesday:
- Merck
- 3M
- Pfizer
- Caterpillar
- Microsoft
- AMD
Wednesday:
- UPS
- GE
- Boeing
- Amgen
- Ford
Thursday:
- Comcast
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- Apple
- Starbucks
Friday:
- Honeywell
- Chevron
- Colgate Palmolive
- Under Armor
- Abbvie