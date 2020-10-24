Stock earnings calendar moves into the big names this week.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Lots of high profile names to announce earnings this week

The earnings calendar for the week will ignite with a broad range of some of the biggest of the big names.  On Thursday alone we get all the FAANGs sans Netflix (which disappointed with their subscriber numbers this week), but Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google is quite a lineup (and it is joined by Starbucks as well). Boom!  

Below is a rundown of the weekly releases.  

Monday:
  • SAP
  • Hasbro
  • Twillio
Tuesday:
  • Merck
  • 3M
  • Pfizer
  • Caterpillar
  • Microsoft
  • AMD
Wednesday:
  • UPS
  • GE
  • Boeing
  • Amgen
  • Ford
Thursday:
  • Comcast
  • Alphabet
  • Amazon
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Starbucks
Friday:
  • Honeywell
  • Chevron
  • Colgate Palmolive
  • Under Armor
  • Abbvie


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose