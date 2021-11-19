Stock futures buoyed ahead of European trading

The risk mood keeps in a better spot on the day

European futures are slightly higher in early morning trade, matching the gains across the board for US futures as we look towards the session ahead. On the latter, S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.3%.





It is pretty much setting up to be a risk-on start to European trading even if major currencies are not reflective of that at the moment.





Things are still quiet as we transition from Asia to Europe but keep in mind of the more positive risk sentiment as that could help the likes of the aussie and kiwi later in the day.